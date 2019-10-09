Home

George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6234
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gerard's Catholic Church
Aiken, SC
1942 - 2019
Margaret Glauser Obituary
Margaret Glauser
Aiken, SC—Mrs. Margaret "Marge" Glauser, 77, died unexpectedly while recuperating from a minor surgery, Monday the 23rd of September at Augusta University Medical Center.
Born May 28, 1942 in Tiffin, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert Damacus McDermott and Rose Baskey McDermott.
She is survived by her husband Clyde Hall, her daughters Sue M. Yingling, Beth A. Yingling (husband David R. Hoffman) and two grandchildren.
Marge believed strongly in helping the disadvantaged and had a career with non-profit organizations. Marge served as Executive Director of The United Way of Sandusky, OH from 1974-1986. She enjoyed several roles with St. Gerard's Catholic Church.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10AM, October 12, 2019 at St. Gerard's Catholic Church in Aiken, SC with a private burial in St. Ann's Cemetery in Freemont, OH.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to the church or to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 29852.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - October 10, 2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 10, 2019
