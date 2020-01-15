Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller's Funeral Home
136 Kershaw St. SE
Aiken, SC 29801
803-649-2055
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Tutt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Henry Tutt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Henry Tutt Obituary
Margaret Henry Tutt
Aiken, SC—Age 92, entered into eternal rest on Sat., Jan. 11, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Sat., Jan. 18th at Bible Way Church of Aiken (120 Redds Branch Rd.). Interment will follow in Aiken Memorial Gardens. Public viewing will be held on Fri., Jan. 17th from 4PM-7PM and her family will receive friends from 6PM-7PM at the funeral home. Friends may call the funeral home. MILLER'S FUNERAL HOME, 136 KERSHAW ST. SE, AIKEN - (803) 649-2055 - www.millersfuneralhome.net
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -