Margaret Jean Deason Quarles
1931 - 2020
Edgefield, SC—Margaret Jean Deason Quarles, 89, of Hwy 23 West Edgefield, SC, wife of the late Ray Pierce Quarles entered into rest Friday, October 30, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 11 AM Monday, November 2, 2020 at Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested.
Mrs. Quarles was born in McCormick, SC and was the daughter of the late John Bert and Pearl Weeks Deason. She was a Homemaker and a member of Red Hill Baptist Church. She loved growing her flowers and vegetables and giving them to her neighbors and friends.
Survivors include three sons, Ellis (Tammy) Quarles, Steve (Pat) Quarles, and John Robert (Sharon) Quarles; two sisters, Grace Wright, and Dot Scott; four grandchildren, Megan Saluder, Ashley Quarles, Pierce Quarles, and Kim Tisdale; and six great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Red Hill Baptist Church, PO Box 17, Edgefield, SC 29824, or The Edgefield Senior Center, 15 Center Springs Rd., Edgefield, SC 29824.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
