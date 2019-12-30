|
|
MARGARET JEANENE "JEANIE" MAYSON
Retired American National Red Cross
North Augusta, SC—North Augusta, SC – Ms. Jeanie Mayson, age 81 years, died quietly in her sleep early Tuesday morning, December 24, 2019. She resided in North Augusta, South Carolina.
A Memorial service will be held at Saint Paul's Episcopal Church on Reynolds Street, Augusta, Georgia on Saturday, January 4, 2019, at 11:00 am. Family will be available to greet visitors at a reception which will follow the service. A brief graveside burial will follow shortly thereinafter.
Ms. Mayson, the daughter of William Penland Mayson, Sr. and Margaret Caldwell Mayson and the granddaughter of William Taylor Caldwell and Ester Boatwright Caldwell grew up in "old North Augusta." She attended schools in both North Augusta and Augusta, graduating from Richmond Academy before attending Brenau University in Gainesville, Georgia. While at Brenau University, Jeanie was Vice-President of the Student Government, was a member of the Honor Court, a member of Phi Beta Sigma Honor Society and Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. She was listed in Who's Who of American Colleges and Universities.
Jeanie joined the American National Red Cross as a Field Staff employee in a worldwide mobile status. She coordinated medically approved recreation activities for patients, assisted in emergency leave situations, provided counseling and financial assistance, and trained many volunteers. Her dream of traveling was realized through assignments to Augsburg, Germany; Tripoli, Libya; Chu Lai, Vietnam; and Agana, Guam. After many years of service, she retired and returned home to her beloved North Augusta.
Ms. Mayson was a member of the Martintown Road Chapter of DAR, Historic Augusta, the Augusta Genealogical Society, the Sudlow Lake Association, and the Huguenot Society of South Carolina. As a lifelong member of Saint Paul's Episcopal Church, she served on the Altar Guild, Tuesday Music Live, Martha Guild, Funeral Guild, Historic Commission, Feast of Lights Committee and Palm Cross Committee. Jeanie was always known for her fabulous hats which she wore to services every Sunday. She could also be found helping out in the kitchen or wherever was needed for parish functions. Aside from church, she also loved gardening, traveling, family genealogy, and spending time with family and friends. Any time anyone is asked about Jeanie, a typical response is always given, "She is such a sweet and caring person – so gracious and uplifting."
Jeanie is survived by her nephew Pen Mayson, III (Wanda), her nephew Mark Mayson (Julie); her nephew Richard Mayson; her niece Elizabeth Allison-Hackett (Ryan), and her niece Catherine Mayson. Her great nephews and nieces are: Krista Sheinfeld, Alex Mayson, Robbie Allison, Jamie Mayson, Penland Mayson IV, Tradd Mayson, and Bella Hackett. Honorary Pallbearers are: Penland Mayson III, Mark Mayson, Richard Mayson, Ryan Hackett, Robbie Allison, Jamie Mayson; Trad Mayson, and Kevin Warning.
Memorials may be made to Saint Paul's Episcopal Church, 605 Reynolds Street, Augusta, GA 30901.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - December 31, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 31, 2019