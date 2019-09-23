|
|
Margaret L. Hardy
Thomson, Georgia—Mrs. Margaret Louise Aycox Hardy, 87, entered into rest Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Augusta University Hospital. She was the wife of the late William P. Hardy.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, in the Curtis Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Lambert officiating. Burial will be in the Westview Cemetery.
Mrs. Hardy was born to the late Homer Virgle Aycox and Kathleen Peebles Aycox in Avera, Ga. on November 20 1931.She was a seamstress and a cook. She was a Baptist by faith and had attended Agape Ministries.
She is survived by her children, Tommy (Betty) Edmunds, Dearing, Kathy Morgan, Thomson, Margaret (Ray) Pinion, Norwood, and Marcia Nichols, Thomson; her sister-in-law, Connie Aycox, Martinez; 5 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Tom, Jewel, Hazel, Eugenia, John, and Virginia, her sons-in-law, Ricky Swint, Glen Morgan, and Harold Nichols.
Friends may call at the Curtis Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service at the grave.
You may sign the online guest book at www.curtisfuneralhome.com
Curtis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/24/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 24, 2019