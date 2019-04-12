|
The Celebration Of Life Service for Ms. Martha Louise Boyd Bennett, age 72 of Harlem, GA will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Water Branch Baptist Church in Grovetown, GA; pastor, Rev. Linward J. Jackson, Jr. with the Rev. Daniel Ramsey, Jr., Eulogist and the Rev. Margaret Parramore, Presider. Interment: Woodlawn C.M.E. Church Cemetery, Harlem, GA. The Repast: Woodlawn C.M.E. Church Fellowship Hall. The funeral procession will leave the residence at 1:15 p.m. for the service.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2019