Margaret Louise Boyd Bennett


1946 - 2019
Margaret Louise Boyd Bennett Obituary
The Celebration Of Life Service for Ms. Martha Louise Boyd Bennett, age 72 of Harlem, GA will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Water Branch Baptist Church in Grovetown, GA; pastor, Rev. Linward J. Jackson, Jr. with the Rev. Daniel Ramsey, Jr., Eulogist and the Rev. Margaret Parramore, Presider. Interment: Woodlawn C.M.E. Church Cemetery, Harlem, GA. The Repast: Woodlawn C.M.E. Church Fellowship Hall. The funeral procession will leave the residence at 1:15 p.m. for the service.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2019
