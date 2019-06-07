|
|
Margaret Mable Bedard Biggs 83, entered into rest on Thursday June 6, 2019 at University Hospital.
Funeral services will be held 2 PM Saturday June 8, 2019 at White Oak United Pentecostal Church, 2182 White Oak Road, Thomson, GA with Rev Carl Shurte officiating. Interment will follow in Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
A loving Mother, Grandmother, Intercessory Pray Warrior, Sunday School and Bible Study Teacher. She was preceded in death by her husband James Thadeus Biggs, son David James Biggs, grandson Jonathan Amerson and a sister Joann Bedard Fish
Survivors include her children and spouses Michelle Biggs (Robert) Amerson, Robyn Biggs (Mark)Maddox, Andrea Biggs (William) Grier, John Dwayne (Susan)Biggs, Ashley Nicole Biggs and Anna Leah Biggs; fifteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.
The family will receive friends from 12 Noon until the service hour Saturday at the church.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 7, 2019