Mrs. Margaret S. Parramore entered into rest Saturday, February 16, 2019.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from Trinity C.M.E. Church, 2930 Glenn Hills Drive, Augusta, Reverend Dr. Herman "Skip" Mason, pastor. Interment will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery. The remains will lie in state at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service.
W. H. Mays Mortuary,1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 21, 2019