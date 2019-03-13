|
|
Margaret Patrick Feldbusch, 57, of Grovetown, GA. Passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at her home. After graduating from North Augusta Senior High School, she earned a Bachelors degree in Business from Augusta College. "Maggie" as she was known, had a love for gardening, arts and crafts, and the earth from the mountains to the oceans.
Maggie is survived by her husband Jeff; her daughter Annissa Kida; three step-children, Matt Kida, Holly Kida, Kris Feldbusch; a brother, Tom Patrick (Jen) and numerous nieces and nephews along with countless friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday March 16, 2019 in the Lumpkin Road Chapel of Elliot Sons Funeral Home. In recognition of Maggies laid back spirit, please dress casually. Tie-dye attire is preferred.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2019