Elliott Sons Funeral Home
2524 Lumpkin Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 793-0123
Margaret Feldbusch
Margaret Patrick Feldbusch Obituary
Margaret Patrick Feldbusch, 57, of Grovetown, GA. Passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at her home. After graduating from North Augusta Senior High School, she earned a Bachelors degree in Business from Augusta College. "Maggie" as she was known, had a love for gardening, arts and crafts, and the earth from the mountains to the oceans.

Maggie is survived by her husband Jeff; her daughter Annissa Kida; three step-children, Matt Kida, Holly Kida, Kris Feldbusch; a brother, Tom Patrick (Jen) and numerous nieces and nephews along with countless friends.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday March 16, 2019 in the Lumpkin Road Chapel of Elliot Sons Funeral Home. In recognition of Maggies laid back spirit, please dress casually. Tie-dye attire is preferred.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2019
