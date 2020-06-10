Margaret Poythress Hudson
North Augusta, SC—Graveside Services for Mrs. Margaret Poythress Hudson, 74, who entered into rest June 10, 2020, will be conducted Saturday morning at 10 o'clock in Sunset Memory Gardens with Dr. Paul W. Noe officiating. We encourage the public to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced.
Mrs. Hudson was a native of Aiken County, SC. She enjoyed flowers, loved cooking and in her younger days enjoyed singing in the church choir. Mrs. Hudson was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie and Doris Poythress; husband, Gerald Hudson; a son, Gerald Glenn Hudson, Jr.; a daugther, Cynthia Abney; a brother, Larry Thomas Poythress.
Survivors include son, Dwayne (Kellie) Hudson; daughter, Kristie Corbett; five grandchildren, Mitchell Walters, Jr., Garrett Corbett, Gary "D.J." Abney, Reagan Corbett and Brenson Corbett.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.