|
|
Margaret Rice
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Margaret Poole Rice, 93, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at her home surrounded by loved ones. Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11 AM at The Hill Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Westover Memorial Park.
Mrs. Rice was born in Jefferson County, GA and lived most of her life in Augusta. The widow of Thomas K. Rice after 62 years of marriage, she always considered her most important job was being a wife and mother. She was also a school teacher and bookkeeper and retired from the Fulcher Law Firm.
Survivors include her 3 daughters and their husbands, Jenny & Don Webster of Milledgeville, GA, Donna & Chris Edenfield of Martinez, GA and Brenda & Mike Miller of Marietta, GA; 6 grandchildren and their spouses-Cara (Jason) Haswell of Chula, GA, Jonathan Brown of Acworth, GA, Clinton (Katherine) Webster of Madison, GA, Allison (Joe) Renew of Grovetown, GA, Chase (Kaylabeth) Miller of Westfield, IN and Kurt (Eva) Miller of Marietta, GA; 7 great-grandchildren, Eli & Wes Haswell, Fisher & Walt Webster, Katelynn Renew, Maia & Eleanora Miller; a sister, Elizabeth Poole Carr of Augusta. She is predeceased by 5 sisters, Florine Poole Moses, Dorothy Poole Jellison, Lillian Poole Arnold, Clara Poole Preston and Allene Poole Brown.
Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Hill Baptist Church, 2165 Kings Way, Augusta, GA. A special thank you goes to Rochelle Dotter, CNA who cared so lovingly for her these last 2 years and to Jessica Engram, RN-Homestead Hospice for enabling her to stay at home.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 5-7 PM. Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Home, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 706-364-8484.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020