Thomson, Georgia—Thomson - Mrs. Margaret Smallwood Thompson, 95, died Thursday, December 3, 2020, in the Lake Crossing Health Facility.
Due to Covid 19 concerns, a private graveside service for family only will be held in the Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens, with Dr. Matt Ward officiating. There will be no visitation.
Mrs. Thompson was born in Glascock County to Oscar and Annie Raley Smallwood. She graduated from Glascock County High School and worked various jobs in Gibson and Augusta before marriage to Everette Horace Thompson and they moved to Thomson. She retired from the Thomson Company after 43 years of service. She was a member of Thomson First Baptist Church for more than 75 years, where she served in various ministries, including the Bereavement Committee, which prepared and served food to Survivors of Families in the Church. She also coordinated Raley Family Reunions and Thomson Company Reunions for many years. She loved people, including her immediate family, extended family, church friends, neighbors, co-workers, and many others in the Glascock and McDuffie communities.
She was preceded in death by her husband, E.H. Thompson (1998); her brothers, Branson Smallwood and Ralph Smallwood; and her sister, Miriam Shelton. Survivors include her son, Larry Thompson (Sandra), Thomson; her sister, Becky Smallwood, Martinez; her grandchildren, Amy Lee Beckam (Jason), Decatur, Ga., Lee Anna Meadows, Dallas, Tx., and Mary Aycox (Steve), Thomson; her great-grandchildren, Lauren Beckam, Anna Aycox, and Austin Aycox; her sister-in-law, Romette Smallwood; her nieces, Diane Shelton Waters, Cindy Shelton Komaka (Neal) and Judy Smallwood; and her nephew, Timothy Shelton (Lynn).
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Ferguson Fund at Thomson First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1205, Thomson, Ga. 30824 or the Alzheimer's Association
The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Lake Crossing Health and Morningside Assisted Living, her neighbors and friends.
