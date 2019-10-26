|
Margaret "Kathleen" Williams
Augusta, GA—Margaret "Kathleen" Williams entered into rest Friday, October 25, 2019 at her residence. She was born and raised in Ware County Georgia and lived most of her adult life in Augusta.
Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Clifford S. Williams, and son, Clifford "Wayne" Williams. She is survived by her daughter, Wanda Raborn and husband Brad; grandchildren, Krista Marsh and husband John Thomas Marsh IV, Kyle Williams and wife Tara, Kurt Williams, and Kaysi Raborn; and great grandchildren, Taylor Williams, Avery Williams, Kathleen "Katie Mae" Williams, Madison Williams, John Thomas Marsh V, and Gwendolyn Williams. Mrs. Williams is also survived by several nieces and nephews whom she loved like her own children.
She worked many years in the retail industry and retired from J.M. Fields and J.B. Whites. She was a long-time member of National Hills Baptist Church where she loved her Sunday School Class and the prayers and support they gave when she could no longer physically attend. Mrs. Williams was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking for her family and giving everyone a place to gather. She was most known for being a loving wife, mother, and "Nanny" and she was her family's encourager and rock who inspired everyone to be their best self.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in Westover Memorial Park with Rev. John T. Raborn officiating.
The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 27, 2019