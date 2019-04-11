|
|
Margaret W. S. Murrah, 85, entered into rest on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, surounded by her family.
Funeral services will be held from the graveside in Hillcrest Memorial Park on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 11:00 A.M.., with Reverend Dusty Wammack officiating. Family and friends should assemble at the grave.
Mrs. Murrah, a native of Louisianna, had made Augusta her home for most of her life. She had worked at S.R.S. and she was a hard worker who always provided for her family. Mrs. Murrah was a great cook, she loved to fish and she was a loving mother who was dedicated to her family. She was a Christian.
Mrs. Murrah is survived by her children, Don Vernon Williams (Bernel), Debra Williams-Pearson (Marty) and Wendell Paul Smith; her sister, Emma Claire Pelley; as well as numerous grand children, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren and nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
If desired, the family suggests memorials be made to: Southeastern Hospice, 1203 George C. Wilson Dr., Augusta, GA 30909.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 11, 2019