Margaret Zhoan Baker
N. Augusta, SC—Margaret Zhoan Baker, 49 went into eternal rest on November 25, 2019, at University Hospital in Augusta, GA. A memorial service will be held Sunday December 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Rowland-Ford Funeral Home, 637 W. Martintown Road, North Augusta, SC 29841.
Margaret was the daughter of the late John Trent Baker and Margaret Jones Trotter. She was the office manager at Weeks Transmissions Service in Augusta, Georgia for 24 years. She enjoyed a vegan lifestyle and staying fit and enjoyed reading and spending time with family. She was a loving sister, aunt and friend and will be missed by many.
She is survived by her twin sister Marilyn Hyde of Augusta, GA, her oldest sister Angela Burns of N. Augusta, SC, her brother Tommy (Linda) Baker of Augusta, GA and step-father Howard Trotter of Hephzibah, GA. Several nieces and nephews; Thomas Baker of Augusta, GA, Timothy (Stephanie) Baker of Kingsport, TN, Casey Baker of Augusta, GA, Trenton Baker of Augusta, GA, Caelan Hyde of Augusta, GA and Kyle Wilson of N. Augusta, SC. Great nieces and nephews, Thomas, Taylor and Alice Baker of Kingsport, TN.
The family has entrusted Dyches Funeral Home and Crematory with the arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - November 28, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 29, 2019