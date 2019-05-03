Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Resources
More Obituaries for Margareta Wintle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margareta Wintle

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margareta Wintle Obituary
Margareta Analisa Kaser Wintle, 101, wife of the late John T. Wintle entered into rest on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Augusta Villa.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 3:00 P.M., in the Chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend George James officiating. Interment will be private.

She was born Heilbronn, Germany to the late Karl and Martha Weiss Kaser.

Survivors include her son, Hans Eber and his wife Claudia of Evans, GA; grandchildren, Jackie Eber (Cyndi) and Janet Cagle (Neal); great-grandchildren, Paige Eber, Drew Eber, Tyler Cagle and Taylor Cagle and her niece Barbara Bell.

If so desired memorials can be made to .

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 2:00 P. M., until the hour of service.

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.

www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now