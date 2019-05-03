|
|
Margareta Analisa Kaser Wintle, 101, wife of the late John T. Wintle entered into rest on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Augusta Villa.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 3:00 P.M., in the Chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend George James officiating. Interment will be private.
She was born Heilbronn, Germany to the late Karl and Martha Weiss Kaser.
Survivors include her son, Hans Eber and his wife Claudia of Evans, GA; grandchildren, Jackie Eber (Cyndi) and Janet Cagle (Neal); great-grandchildren, Paige Eber, Drew Eber, Tyler Cagle and Taylor Cagle and her niece Barbara Bell.
If so desired memorials can be made to .
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 2:00 P. M., until the hour of service.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 3, 2019