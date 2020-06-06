Margarette Miller
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Thursday, June 4, 2020, Margarette Miller, 93, wife of the late Oliver Miller.
Margie was a loving and devoted wife. She worked many years
at the Green Thumb in Augusta. Margie was a member of Cliffwood Presbyterian Church. She also was a deacon at First Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Although she had no children or siblings of her own, her friends in Augusta became her family and she dearly loved them all.
Members of her family that she thought of as children and grandchildren: Kimberly Bennett (Harold), Jennifer Szalach (Stephen), Lauren Stewart (Randy), Madelyn Stewart, and Emersyn Stewart.
Graveside services will be held, Monday, June 8, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Rev. Geoff Gleason officiating.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
The Augusta Chronicle - Sunday 6/7/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.