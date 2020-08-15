Margie Lewis Morgan
Aiken, SC—MARGIE LEWIS MORGAN, 86, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at Anchor Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center of Aiken.
A native of Appling, GA, Margie was a daughter of the late Gaz Sanders Lewis and Lillie Belle Young Lewis. She had lived in Aiken since the mid 1980's.
Survivors include two sons, The Rev. Dr. Roy L. Morgan (Angela) and Randy E. Morgan (Pam), all of Aiken; five grandchildren, Mindy Felkel (Preston), Brad Morgan (fiancee Sunny Forker), Stephen Morgan, Brandon Morgan (Michelle), Heather Bolin (John); three great-grandchildren, Aaron Felkel, Isabella and Kinsey Bolin.
A private graveside service will be held Monday afternoon, August 17th in the historic Bethany Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the American Lung Association
, (www.lung.org
).
