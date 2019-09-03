|
Margie "Charlene" Luck
Duncan, SC—Margie Charlene Davis Luck, 65, of Duncan, SC, was called home Friday, August 30, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Born May 27, 1954 in Augusta, GA, she was the daughter of Margie Lillian Holley Davis and the late Charles Frazier Davis, Sr.
Charlene worked for Pilot Travel Center. She loved her family. Charlene loved angels and roosters and had an amazing collection of them.
Survivors include her children, Melissa Davis (Jason DiLorenzo) of Lincolnton, GA, Michael Peck (Cindy) of Moore, SC, David Luck of Duncan, SC, Charles Luck of Duncan, SC; grandchildren, Amanda Terwilliger (Danny), Christian, Jason, C.J., Julian, Emma, Chloe, and Neveah; great grandchildren, Hailey, Natalie, and Hudson; siblings, Patricia Hockman (Bobby), Vickie Wilkerson (Houston), Melinda Davis, Charles Davis, Jr. (Corry), Kirk Davis (Irene), Michelle Sisk (Bruce), and Gary Davis. Along with her father, she was also predeceased by a daughter, Angel Luck.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at J.F. Floyd Morturary in Spartanburg, SC. with The Rev. Larry Padgett officiating. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Westover Memorial Park with Rev. Dave Dillard officiating.
The family will receive friends following the graveside service, at the home of her mother, Margie Davis. Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
