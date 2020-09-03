1/1
Margie Williams Grant
Keysville, GA—Mrs. Margie Williams Grant, 85, of Keysville, GA, entered into eternal rest on August 31, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, 3:00 pm at Mount Tabor AME Church, Mt Tabor Church Street, Keysville, GA 30816. Immediate family visitation/viewing will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 from 12:00-1:30 p.m. and public viewing will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Phinazee & Son Funeral Home, 404 West 8th Street, Waynesboro, GA 30830. Her loving and devoted family will cherish her memories.
A mask will be required to attend the visitation and the graveside service.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
