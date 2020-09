Margie Williams GrantKeysville, GA—Mrs. Margie Williams Grant, 85, of Keysville, GA, entered into eternal rest on August 31, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, 3:00 pm at Mount Tabor AME Church, Mt Tabor Church Street, Keysville, GA 30816. Immediate family visitation/viewing will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 from 12:00-1:30 p.m. and public viewing will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Phinazee & Son Funeral Home, 404 West 8th Street, Waynesboro, GA 30830. Her loving and devoted family will cherish her memories.A mask will be required to attend the visitation and the graveside service.Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits