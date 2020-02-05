Home

Margie Wright Brown
Aiken, SC—Mrs. Margie Wright Brown, 88 of 533 Horry Street NE, Aiken passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at her residence. The funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 7, 2020 at Aiken Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1714 Columbia Hwy N., Aiken. Interment will follow in Aiken Memorial Gardens in Aiken. Mrs. Brown will be placed in the church an hour prior to the service for viewing.
Viewing will be from 1 to 4 p.m., Thursday, February 6, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at New Life Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 804 Collins Ave., Aiken.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to New Life Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 804 Collins Ave., Aiken, SC 29801.
Friends may visit at the residence and also call W. B. Crumel Funeral Home.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - February 6, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2020
