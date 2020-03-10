|
Marguerite Flint Fogleman
North Augusta, South Carolina—Marguerite Flint Fogleman passed away quietly at her home in North Augusta, South Carolina on Monday March 9, 2020, at the age of 93. A gathering for friends and family will be held Friday March 13, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the fellowship hall at Fairview Presbyterian Church in North Augusta, SC located at 1101 Carolina Avenue.
Marguerite Flint Fogleman did not originate in the south, unless you count Virginia as being the south. She was born on July 3, 1926 in Alexandria, Virginia. Her legacy as a northerner began about the time the Mayflower touched Massachusetts. It extended all the way to her parents, Lewis Herrick Flint and Jessie Marguerite Chedel, who were born in Vermont.
Schooling was in Virginia and Louisiana; the latest degree was a Masters in Library Science which allowed her to be a Librarian in Louisiana, Tennessee, North Carolina and Georgia. She was a member of the faculty at Augusta College/Augusta State University for 26 years, retiring in 1991.
She was a member of the Fairview Presbyterian Church where she was a Circle Leader for 12 years.
In 1976 when everyone was getting excited about the U.S. Bicentennial, she was approached about joining the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, College Hill Chapter. [Since her mother was a DAR (and her grandmother, too, she found out later) she did that.] Since then she joined numerous organizations including: National Society Daughters of the American Colonists, National Society Colonial Dames of the XVII Century, National Society Daughters of Founders and Patriots of America, Sons and Daughters of the Colonial and Antebellum Bench and Bar, Continental Society Daughters of Indian Wars, National Society Dames of the Court of Honor, National Society Daughters of Colonial Wars, National Society Descendants of the Colonial Clergy, Jamestown Society [GA and SC], National Society Magna Charta Dames, National Society of New England Women, National Society United States Daughters of 1812, National Society Daughters of the Union 1861-1865 and The General Society of Mayflower Descendants [she held offices in ten of these]. She also joined the Herrick Family Association and the Wingfield Family Society.
In the meantime she had five children who went on to have six children who went on to have eleven children.
She compiled photos for a book, Historical Markers and Monuments of Richmond County, Georgia and she has shown slides for various garden and patriotic groups. Elderhostel/Exploritas programs were a source of continuing education for her. She enjoyed making boxes out of greeting cards (thousands of which were donated to Samaritan's Purse in Boone, NC), propagated plants and wrote book reviews for the Augusta Genealogical Society's monthly publication, Southern Echoes. She also kept busy with genealogy (tracing her roots to back beyond the Mayflower), volunteer work and going to meetings. In the words of cardiologist, Mehmet Oz: "You have to be going somewhere to have the energy you need to get there."
Marguerite lived a long, rewarding life and will be missed dearly by her four surviving children, Kristina Holden of Deer Park, WA, Caron Townsend (husband Alex) of Augusta, GA, Kent Holden of North Augusta, SC, and Scott Fogleman (wife Terese) of Hickory, NC; seven grandchildren, Tamara Campbell (husband Keith) of Grovetown, GA, Adam Holley (wife Shannon) of Augusta, GA, Dawn Cole (husband Donald) of Alabaster, AL, Jennifer Elizabeth Lee of Augusta, GA, Thryn Shapira (husband Barry) of Milpitas, CA, Elizabeth Smith (husband Brian) of Durham, NC, Joel Fogleman (wife Anne-Marie) of Morrisville, NC, and nine great grandchildren. She is predeceased her parents Lewis Herrick Flint and Jessie Marguerite Chedel Flint, her brothers Alden Flint and Austin Flint and her sister Christine Thomas.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living in North Augusta, SC for their support and care over the past 3 years. Marguerite was a constant source of encouragement for staff and other residents always offering folks she would see her famous "thumbs up".
The Augusta Chronicle - March 11, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 11, 2020