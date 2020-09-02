Margueritte "Rita" Barber
Thomson, GA—Margueritte Coffield Barber, 67, passed away at her residence, Thomson, Georgia on Saturday August 15th, 2020.
She was born on December 27, 1952 to the late Prentiss Coffield Jr. and Margueritte McCrimmon. After many years of working at MCG as a secretary, she later became a waitress at Waffle House. Margueritte loved the mountains, her dogs and especially her grandkids.
Margueritte is survived by her daughter Nicole Barber; son Preston Barber; brother Pete Coffield; sister Loretta Sanders(Dick); and five grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 4, at 3:30 p.m. in the Beggs Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Daniel Atkins officiating.
Due to the current national health concern, the family would appreciate all phone calls, cards, texts, and e-mails.
Beggs Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Margueritte Barber.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/03/2020