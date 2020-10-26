Maria Beard
Augusta, Ga.—Mrs. Maria Beard entered into rest on Thursday, October 22,2020.Graveside service will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 am at Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery. Survivors are; her grandchild, Mya Jenkins; stepdaughter, Tammy Simpkins; cousins, Irvin White, Myrine White, Ann White, Deborah Jenkins; brother- in- law, Anthony (Marie) Beard and a host of other relatives. Viewing will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the funeral home.
Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits