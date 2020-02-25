Home

Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Maria Burnette Obituary
Mrs. Maria Burnette
Augusta, GA. —Mrs. Maria Burnette, wife of the late Willie Burnette entered into rest Thursday, February 20, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Burnette leaves to cherish her memories in the hearts of her children; Luzia (William) Watkins, Yushever (Aaron) Jones, Odetta (Maurice) Holloway, Uhuru Burnette, Maleka Burnette, and Niya Burnette; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Kinsey & Walton Chapel. Interment will follow in Mt. Olive Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday the 28th from 5 to 7 pm at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) &90-8858
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2020
