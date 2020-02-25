|
|
Mrs. Maria Burnette
Augusta, GA. —Mrs. Maria Burnette, wife of the late Willie Burnette entered into rest Thursday, February 20, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Burnette leaves to cherish her memories in the hearts of her children; Luzia (William) Watkins, Yushever (Aaron) Jones, Odetta (Maurice) Holloway, Uhuru Burnette, Maleka Burnette, and Niya Burnette; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Kinsey & Walton Chapel. Interment will follow in Mt. Olive Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday the 28th from 5 to 7 pm at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) &90-8858
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2020