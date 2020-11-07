Maria Luz Edward
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Maria Luz Edwards, 94, passed away at her home with family by her side, on Friday, November 6, 2020. Maria was born in Tamarao, San Jose, Occ. Mindoro, in the Philippine Islands, a daughter of the late Joaquin Colmenarez and Carmen Coscolluela.
Maria grew up during the Japanese occupation of the Philippines. While the Japanese occupiers were not particularly popular with the local populace, she loved the American soldiers and the western culture. She loved to dance, and the Americans were always looking to cut a rug in the local USOs. She fell for a handsome soldier, Carl Sullivan, and when she was 24, she left her family crying and waving from the docks of Manilla, headed for America to ?nd her handsome GI, whom she married and divorced. Many years later she married William Thomas Edwards, they were inseparable. Maria and Tommy lived a full life that took them many places. She enjoyed a few careers while in Augusta and Savannah; she donated her spare time to helping St. Mary's on the Hill Catholic Church, and at the same time, had a twenty year career in the life insurance business, the mortgage business and property management. She loved baseball and was never far away from the television when the Atlanta Braves were playing. One of her most prized possessions was an errant ?y ball she managed to snag when Tommy took her to Atlanta to see the Braves.
She is survived by her son: Ronald Carl Sullivan and stepdaughter: Peggy Edwards Sitler; her grandsons: Andrew Bronson Sullivan and John Thomas Sitler; great-grandchildren: Brady Sitler, Carson Sitler, Sam Sitler, and Molly Sitler. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Thomas Edwards.
A special thank you to all the caregivers who provided comfort to and made Maria feel beautiful and loved.
There will be an outside funeral service at Westover Memorial Park with Father Vernon as celebrant, Monday, November 9, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. for family and friends. Interment will follow.
In lieu of ?owers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's on the Hill Catholic Church, 1420 Monte San Avenue, Augusta, GA 30904.
