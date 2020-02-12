|
Marian F. McKeown
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Marian Onie Virginia Farris McKeown was born February 27, 1925. She was the youngest child of Henry T. "Hi" Farris, Sr., a well-known Augusta Councilman and businessman and Ada Kelly Farris, one of the first female members of the Richmond County Board of Education.
Marian was the youngest of four siblings: Nettie Farris Cannon, Edna Farris Miranda, and Henry T. Farris, Jr., surviving all of them. She was married to the late Joseph Julian McKeown. She is survived by her only child Joseph H. McKeown, other survivors include four generations of nieces and nephews.
Marian graduated from Tift College with a Bachelor's degree in Education, the first person in her family to earn a college degree. Teaching school for almost three quarters of a century - first establishing her own kindergarten, then with the former First Presbyterian Church kindergarten and finally in the Richmond County School system as a first-grade teacher and after retiring as a substitute. A former member of the Greene Street Presbyterian Church, she served as a Sunday School teacher for most of her adult life. Marian was elected as Deacon and later a Ruling Elder in the Presbyterian Church, as well as, Treasurer of the church. She was honored by the Women of the Church with a lifetime achievement award. Following the closure of the Greene Street, she transferred her letter to St. Andrews Presbyterian Church where she was a faithful member.
The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church and the funeral will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Ed Rees and Rev. Robert F. Hunt officiating. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery.
