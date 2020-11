Marian RollandHarlem, GA—Marian Rolland, 87, of Harlem, GA, entered into eternal rest and gained her wings, Wednesday, October 28, peacefully at her home, surrounded by loving family. She leaves to cherish her treasured memories to her loving six children, beautiful grandchildren and great-grandchildren, a host of other family and friends. She will truly be missed. A viewing/visitation will be Tuesday, November 3, 2020, 2-7pm at Martin Taylor Funeral Home 911 Appling Harlem Rd. Harlem, GA, 30814. A graveside service will be held, Wednesday, November 4, 2020, 11am at Second Mount Moriah Cemetery, South Bell St. Harlem, GA 30814.Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits The Augusta Chronicle - November 4, 2020