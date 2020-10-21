Marianne Cobb
Grovetown, GA—Mrs. Marianne Cobb, wife of the late Theodore E. Cobb, of Grovetown, entered into rest on October 19, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Mrs. Cobb was born in Koblenz, Germany on April 2, 1936 and was the daughter of the late Heinrich and Elfreieda Dietz. She came to the US in 1954 as a mother of five children, she had been a resident of Augusta since 1967. Marianne had worked for Kendall, Picadilly Cafeteria, and Morrisons Restaurant. Marianne was an elegant lady who loved life and all those around her. Some of her hobbies were crocheting, knitting, and sewing. Marianne was a five year cancer survivor and battled cancer once more, and she will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her son Gilbert Tommy Cobb. She is survived by her son Gregory E. Butch (Renee) Cobb, three daughters Elfie (Teddie) Hayes, Peggy (Anthony) Coffaro, Bianca (Tom) McConnell, seven grandchildren Marianne P. Ford, Melissa Watts, Gregory Brandon Cobb, Joshua M. Eubanks, Joseph Theodore "Teddy" Coffaro, Taylor M. McConnell, and Alexis H. McConnell, and seven great grandchildren Dakota Watts, Johnathan Watts, Breanna Watts, Nathan Ford, Dalton Eubanks, Ethan Cobb, and Autumn Cobb.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Heartland Hospice, 153 Davis Rd. Augusta GA 30907, or The Augusta Humane Society, 425 Wood St, Augusta GA 30904. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez GA 30907 706-863-6747. Please sign the online guestbook at www.tlkingfh.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/22/2020