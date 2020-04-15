|
Marianne Garnto
Evans, GA—Graveside services for Mrs. Marianne Garnto will be 1:30 P.M. Friday, April 17, 2020 in the Ivey Baptist Church Cemetery officiated by Mr. Thurmon Foskey.
Mrs. Garnto was born October 31, 1947 in Soperton, Ga to Ernest and Ruby Lee Page. She was a member of Lewis Memorial United Methodist Church, where she started "Christmas at the Crossroads", and was a member of the United Methodist Woman's group. She worked as an Administrative Secretary in the main office for Piggly Wiggly in Vidalia until 1969, then she began her career as a Master Cosmetologist and owned Marianne's Beauty Shop from 1971 to 1979. She retired in 1992 as Administrative Manager from LECO Corp. She had a smile that would light up a room and a laugh that was contagious. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Franklin Page and Ray Page. Mrs. Garnto passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at her home in Evans, Ga.
Mrs. Garnto is survived by her husband, Derrell Lynn Garnto of Evans, her three sons Jason Neil Garnto (Sherry) and Joel Lynn Garnto (Kelly) both of Evans, and Clark Grisham Ford (Priscilla) of Martinez, two sisters Ernestein Watts and Laureta Hansel both of Soperton, her seven grandchildren Savannah Garnto Lowe (Brandon), Hunter Neil Garnto (Taylor), Myles Jacob Garnto, Mason Joel Garnto, Mitchell Joshua Garnto, Carson Grisham Ford and Dalton William Ford, and three great grandchildren Ryan Allen Lowe, Easton Neil Garnto and Truett Bayne Scott Garnto.
The family would like to thank the Home Healthcare workers for their tireless commitment to Mrs. Marianne. We'll always be grateful for Georgia Mims, Debra Shaw, Pat Wiggins and Diane Curry.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ivey Baptist Church, Att: Lori Sweat, 3045 New Buckeye Rd, Wrightsville, GA 31096.
Stanley Funeral Home and Crematory/Wrightsville Chapel has charge of funeral arrangements. To sign the Online Register Book please visit www.stanleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2020