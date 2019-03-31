Entered into rest Saturday, March 23, 2019, Mrs. Marianne Hinely, 93; a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.



She is preceded in death by her husband Lewis Joshua Hinely, Sr., her sister Frances Worst, and her daughter Ann Fairey.



Marianne was born in Columbia, SC, to the late Hugh and Mary Irwin Armstrong. She was a graduate of Georgia State College for Women and received her Master's Degree in Education from Augusta College. She taught in Richmond County Schools for many years. Once retired, Lewis and Marianne enjoyed traveling the United States and Europe and built a summer home in Burnsville, NC.



She is survived by her children Lewis Joshua Hinely, Jr. (Patsy), Emily Hinely Sewell, and Martha Hinely Adams (Mark); grandchildren Stephanie Bell (Eric), Jonas Sewell (Debra), Ginger Boyll (Jason), Josh Sewell (Melissa), Kelley Deitemeyer (Luke), and Tricia Coleman (Gary); 13 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Edell Hinely Raburn and numerous nieces and nephews.



Memorial contributions may be made to the , 106 SRP Drive, Suite A, Evans, GA 30809.



The memorial service will be Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2:00 in the Storey Chapel at First Baptist Church of Augusta with Rev. David Hughes officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.



Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.