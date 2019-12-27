|
Marianne Taylor
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Marianne Dobresko Taylor entered into rest on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Eisenhower Army Medical Center. Funeral service will be held on today, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel with Reverend Anthony Martin, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Mrs. Taylor was born in Wurzburg, Germany in 1946. She was the wife of the late Hiram Taylor and was employed at Johnson Control on Fort Gordon. She leaves to cherish her memory, sons Jimmy E. (Yolanda) Taylor, Carlos D. Taylor, Hiram Taylor III; daughter Deidra Rose, Goddaughter, Shakita McDowell; brothers Georg (Heidi) Dobresko, Peter (Traudl) Dobresko, Franz Dobresko, Josef (Martina) Dobresko; sisters, Sylvia (Wolfgang) Billich, Inge (Konrad) Winkler and Cony (Thomas) Preisendorfer, Godsister Antoinette Broussard and a host of other relatives and friends. Williams Funeral Home, Hephzibah.
