Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
For more information about
Marianne Taylor
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marianne Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marianne Taylor


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marianne Taylor Obituary
Marianne Taylor
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Marianne Dobresko Taylor entered into rest on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Eisenhower Army Medical Center. Funeral service will be held on today, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel with Reverend Anthony Martin, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Mrs. Taylor was born in Wurzburg, Germany in 1946. She was the wife of the late Hiram Taylor and was employed at Johnson Control on Fort Gordon. She leaves to cherish her memory, sons Jimmy E. (Yolanda) Taylor, Carlos D. Taylor, Hiram Taylor III; daughter Deidra Rose, Goddaughter, Shakita McDowell; brothers Georg (Heidi) Dobresko, Peter (Traudl) Dobresko, Franz Dobresko, Josef (Martina) Dobresko; sisters, Sylvia (Wolfgang) Billich, Inge (Konrad) Winkler and Cony (Thomas) Preisendorfer, Godsister Antoinette Broussard and a host of other relatives and friends. Williams Funeral Home, Hephzibah.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/28/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marianne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -