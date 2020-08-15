Marie Cagnina Kinlaw
Evans, GA—Marie Cagnina Kinlaw, age 71, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday August 11, 2020.
She was born December 19, 1948 in Fayetteville, NC to Florence & Vincent Cagnina. She proudly graduated Massey Hill High School & became an entrepreneur owning her own hair salon. She was a loving, caring mother & dedicated wife. Spending time at the beach & with her family were her greatest joys. Her sweet laugh & smile uplifted her family & friends throughout her life.
She is survived by her loving husband Lonnie Kinlaw, daughter/granddaughter Leila Kinlaw, son Eric Kinlaw, daughter-in-law Kristi Kinlaw & grandchildren, Fin, Asher & Mylo. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Heather Kinlaw.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to any cancer charity of your choice
