Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie F. Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie F. Wilson Obituary
Marie F. Wilson
North Augusta, SC—Marie F. Wilson, 91, wife of the late James C. Wilson, entered into rest on Friday, May 1, 2020 at her residence.
A private family graveside service will be held.
Mrs. Wilson, lovingly known as MaMa, was a native of Maryville, TN, having made North Augusta her home for the last 69 years.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Patsy and Donald Miller; her grandsons, Jay Miller (Amy), Jonathan Miller (Georgia) and one great granddaughter, Joy Miller. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Teresa Ann Wilson.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to her caregivers.
Visit the online register at www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 5/3/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -