Marie F. Wilson
North Augusta, SC—Marie F. Wilson, 91, wife of the late James C. Wilson, entered into rest on Friday, May 1, 2020 at her residence.
A private family graveside service will be held.
Mrs. Wilson, lovingly known as MaMa, was a native of Maryville, TN, having made North Augusta her home for the last 69 years.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Patsy and Donald Miller; her grandsons, Jay Miller (Amy), Jonathan Miller (Georgia) and one great granddaughter, Joy Miller. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Teresa Ann Wilson.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to her caregivers.
The Augusta Chronicle - 5/3/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 3, 2020