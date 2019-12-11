|
Marie Henriette Tank
Augusta, GA—Marie Henriette Schweitzer Tank of Augusta, GA, formerly of Metz, France, peacefully entered into rest on December 07, 2019 in University Hospital of Augusta, GA. Born on May 16, 1925 in France. She was predeceased by her parents, Melanie Josephine and Pierre Joseph of France, her siblings, Yvonne, Pierre, Marie-Louise, and Antoine, all of France, and her late husband of 50 years, Homer Charles Tank of Madison, WI.
After a very happy childhood, at 16 years old, Marie's family was asked to evacuate their home by the Nazi's, who had invaded France. The family was taken in a freight car to an unknown destination because Marie's mother was Jewish. When they arrived at their destination, they were relieved to find that they had been transported to Vichy - free France.
Following that, Marie obtained her baccalaureate degree of education in France. Near the end of the war, she found her true love, Homer. After a two-year engagement, Marie moved to the USA, becoming a war-bride, where she married in a military wedding in Harrisburg, PA. They moved soon after to Madison, WI. A little over a year later, their only daughter arrived in Albuquerque, NM to bring even more joy to their life. They continued traveling around the world in accordance with her husband's work, until they finally settled down in Augusta, GA to enjoy their family, where Marie continued being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Survivors include her daughter, Yvonne Tank Trest, her son-in-law, Fred A. Trest, both of Augusta, GA, her two granddaughters, Melanie Trest Peña (Ron) of Houston, TX, and Melissa Trest-Soares (André) of Sao Paulo, Brazil, her sister Thérèse Deppner (Harry), her four great grandchildren, Charles, Katherine, Madeline, and Amanda, her nieces and nephews, and extended family.
The funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 3:00 P.M. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 402 Aumond Road, Augusta, GA 30909. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at 2:00 P.M., at the church.
Pallbearers are Gary Alexander, Herman Bouwhuizen, Aaron Cohrs, Peter Shipman, Danny Starling, and Dennis Wilson.
The family wishes to thank all of those who helped care for her during her last days.
Donations may be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church or the .
