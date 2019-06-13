|
Marie Holzworth Smith, 68, won her battle with brain cancer on June 8, 2019 at her residence.
Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 15, 2019 in the Rowland Ford Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Masaki Chiba, officiating. Interment will follow in Pineview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
A bright light and a welcoming smile to all who knew her, Marie was a devoted mother to her three kids; Christopher Smith (Krystle), Susannah Smith, and Timothy Smith (Jennifer).
Her time spent working at the FBI came in handy with her love of genealogy and tracking down her ancestors. It also came in handy when her kids started dating! Her career as a training instructor at DDEAMC (Ft. Gordon) allowed her to gain the knowledge of multiple computer programs which she enthusiastically passed on to her kids, much to their hesitation. She spent her retirement years faithfully caregiving for her mother, keeping her brain sharp by solving word searches and crossword puzzles, drinking more Dr. Pepper than anyone should, playing with her two cats, and working on ornate cross stitch pieces until she couldn't feel the needle anymore. She could often be found going up and down every single aisle at Publix, or sitting in the back pew at Fairview Presbyterian Church.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents Frances Fager Holzworth and Monta LaVern Holzworth, her sister Clara Holzworth Nieves Nogueira, and her sister-in-law Cynthia Holzworth.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 13, 2019