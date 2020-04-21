|
Marie K. Singletary
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Marie Singletary, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, peacefully crossed into heaven on Saturday, April 18, 2020, to meet her Lord and Savior at the age of 90.
Private services will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Reverend John Donaldson officiating. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Singletary was born on April 26, 1929, in Katowice, Poland, but emigrated to Germany during World War II. Despite Hitler's reign of terror, she was able to escape persecution. While living in Germany, she met Emory Singletary, the love of her life, and married him on April 6, 1949. Years later, they moved to the United States and she became a United States citizen.
She raised three sons while moving regularly due to her husband's service in the United States Army until finally being stationed at Fort Gordon in Augusta, GA. Shortly after the birth of her daughter, she began working at T's Seafood Restaurant. She worked at T's for twenty-five years as the front dining room manager before retiring to enjoy time with her children and grandchildren. With her husband by her side, they delivered newspapers for the Augusta Chronicle at the Fort Gordon military base. After delivering newspapers for over thirteen years, the couple decided to enjoy full retirement together. Mrs. Singletary enjoyed cooking, feeding everyone a good meal, and truly believed in maintaining a tidy house. She was a member of Burns Memorial United Methodist Church where she regularly attended services.
Mrs. Singletary is preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Emory E. Singletary, Sr. She is survived by her children, Elton Singletary (Laura), of Kill Devil Hills, NC, James Singletary (Lee), of Colorado Springs, CO, Danny Singletary, of Grovetown, GA, and Teresa Singletary, of Augusta; she was the loving grandmother of four grandchildren, Jennifer Miller, Jacob Singletary, Jessica Krygier, and Daniel Singletary. She also has three great grandchildren, Morgan Miller, Nathaniel Singletary, and Elijah Krygier.
If so desired as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the , 106 SRP Drive, Evans, GA 30809.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 22, 2020