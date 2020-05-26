The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Langley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Langley


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Langley Obituary
Marie Langley
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Marie Colley Langley, 90, entered into rest Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Marie was a lifelong resident of Augusta and a longtime member of St. Mary-on-the-Hill Catholic Church. She was a 1948 graduate of Mount St. Joseph's and a 1968 graduate of Augusta Technical School. Retiring in 1993 from her position as Chief of Military Housing, Marie held many positions during her distinguished 25 year civil service career at Fort Gordon and in Augsburg, Germany. In her retirement, she enjoyed gardening, flower arranging and volunteering with the St. Joseph's/Trinity Hospital Women's Auxiliary.
Marie is survived by her children Peter M. Colley, James P. Colley (Julie), Harry D. Colley (Stacey), and Dorothy M. Colley (Tim); son-in-law Stephen E. Dougherty; daughters-in-law Kathe S. Colley and Kathy M. Colley; 18 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents: Edwin Morris May, Sr. and Marie Smith May; first husband Henry E. Colley, Sr; second husband: Chelcie Y. Langley; children: Henry E. Colley, Jr., Cecile Colley Dougherty, Anthony J. Colley, Richard H. Colley and Mary Colley Stewart and daughter-in-law Bonnie W. Colley.
The funeral Mass will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 1:00 P.M at St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church with Father Vernon Knight celebrant. Interment will follow in Westover Memorial Park. The family requests that those in attendance practice social distancing and masks are encouraged but not required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Social Services, 811 12th Street, Augusta, GA 30901.
The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. (following Covid-19 precautions of 10 guest in building) at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Wednesday 5/27/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now