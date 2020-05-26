|
Marie Langley
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Marie Colley Langley, 90, entered into rest Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Marie was a lifelong resident of Augusta and a longtime member of St. Mary-on-the-Hill Catholic Church. She was a 1948 graduate of Mount St. Joseph's and a 1968 graduate of Augusta Technical School. Retiring in 1993 from her position as Chief of Military Housing, Marie held many positions during her distinguished 25 year civil service career at Fort Gordon and in Augsburg, Germany. In her retirement, she enjoyed gardening, flower arranging and volunteering with the St. Joseph's/Trinity Hospital Women's Auxiliary.
Marie is survived by her children Peter M. Colley, James P. Colley (Julie), Harry D. Colley (Stacey), and Dorothy M. Colley (Tim); son-in-law Stephen E. Dougherty; daughters-in-law Kathe S. Colley and Kathy M. Colley; 18 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents: Edwin Morris May, Sr. and Marie Smith May; first husband Henry E. Colley, Sr; second husband: Chelcie Y. Langley; children: Henry E. Colley, Jr., Cecile Colley Dougherty, Anthony J. Colley, Richard H. Colley and Mary Colley Stewart and daughter-in-law Bonnie W. Colley.
The funeral Mass will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 1:00 P.M at St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church with Father Vernon Knight celebrant. Interment will follow in Westover Memorial Park. The family requests that those in attendance practice social distancing and masks are encouraged but not required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Social Services, 811 12th Street, Augusta, GA 30901.
The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. (following Covid-19 precautions of 10 guest in building) at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
The Augusta Chronicle - Wednesday 5/27/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 27, 2020