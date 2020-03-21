|
Marie Orlando Pedraza
Palmer, Alaska—Marie Orlando Pedraza passed away on January 28th, 2020, after a courageous battle against ALS, with her daughters, Iliana Marie Seife and Juliana Marie Hardy, by her side. Along with her daughters, Marie is survived by her caring, supportive sons-in-law, Mark Seife and Danny Hardy, her beloved grandchildren, Oscar Hardy and Mariella Hardy, dear siblings, Ann Paulson and Jack Orlando, sister-in-law Mary Ann Orlando, her lifelong friend, Maryke Petruzzi, her high school friends, Mary and Norman Friberg, and many loving nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Giacchino (Jack) and Marie Orlando, by her brother-in-law, Charles Paulson, and by her niece, Susannah Friberg.
Marie was a born explorer and advocate. After graduating from St. Angela Hall Academy in Queens, NY, Marie completed her Bachelors of Education at Queens College and worked in Brooklyn and Queens schools, teaching children from all over the world. Marie briefly left teaching in the 1970s to work as a photographer, a telephone operator, and a finance analyst. In the 1980s, Marie and her family moved to Augusta, Georgia, where she was active in a variety of church and community organizations, taught middle school Latin and elementary school, earned her M.Ed, and raised her daughters. Marie eventually moved back to New York, teaching elementary school until her retirement in 2009. Never one to shy away from a new experience, Marie moved to Alaska in 2011 to be closer to her grandchildren. Enjoying retirement included becoming actively involved in the political and environmental causes in Alaska by volunteering for several local and state campaigns and for a variety of organizations.
Marie faced her ALS diagnosis head-on, researching and advocating for care for herself and others with the disease, especially those who did not have family and community support. Marie entered hospice care in January 2020, surrounded by a world class team of caretakers from Ancora Health in Wasilla, Alaska, as well as Lynette Cooper, Barbara Cranshaw, and her honorary daughter, Samantha Berg, who all embodied the spirit of compassion, love, and understanding, providing essential support to Marie and her family. A fighter to the end, Marie passed away peacefully on January 28th, 2020 at Mat Su Regional Hospital, just as the sun peeked through the clouds for the first time in days.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Association, Evergreen Chapter.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2020