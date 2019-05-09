|
|
Ms. Marie Ryans, entered into rest May 5, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary with Minister Fred Williams officiating. Interment will be in Simmon Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery.
Ms. Ryans, a native of Edgefield County was a 1972 graduate of Strom Thurmond High School. She was a member of Simmon Ridge Baptist Church. Survivors include a sister, Lillie Mae Elam of Edgefield, SC.
Friends may visit the residence of her sister, Country Manor Apt. B-36 or after 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 9, 2019