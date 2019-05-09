Home

POWERED BY

Services
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Ryans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Ryans

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marie Ryans Obituary
Ms. Marie Ryans, entered into rest May 5, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary with Minister Fred Williams officiating. Interment will be in Simmon Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery.

Ms. Ryans, a native of Edgefield County was a 1972 graduate of Strom Thurmond High School. She was a member of Simmon Ridge Baptist Church. Survivors include a sister, Lillie Mae Elam of Edgefield, SC.

Friends may visit the residence of her sister, Country Manor Apt. B-36 or after 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now