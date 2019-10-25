|
|
Marie Saxon
Waynesboro, Georgia—Waynesboro-Mrs. Marie Long Saxon 79, entered into rest, October 24, 2019 at the University Hospital in Augusta. She was a native and lifelong resident of Burke County. Mrs. Saxon was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sterling and Neloise Long, her husband, James Martin Saxon and brother in law and sister in law, Elaine and Broadus Carter.
Surviving are her children, Glenn Saxon and wife Kris, Sheron Thigpen and husband Mike, Wesley Saxon and wife, Bianca and Alan Saxon and wife Kim; her siblings, Robert and Barbara Long, Roy and JoAnn Long and Ray and Sara Saxon; her grandchildren, Cory and Tyler Cooper, Carly Saxon, Clint Saxon, Cal Saxon, Jessica Thigpen, Justin Thigpen, Haley and JT Newton, Madison Saxon, Abby Saxon, and Scott Saxon; her great grandsons, Weston Newton and Lane Cooper and a beloved friend, Doris Kelley.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at DeLoach-McKerley- Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be 3 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019 at Piney Grove Baptist Church with Reverend Mark Joyner officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers will be Al Nelson, Chris Nelson, Chris Golden, Mike Hood, Ted Collins and Johnny Christian.
Remembrances may be made to the Piney Grove Baptist Church or the Church Cemetery Fund, 5060 Hwy 56, and Augusta, Ga. 30906
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/26/2019
