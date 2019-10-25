Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service
220 East Sixth Street
Waynesboro, GA 30830
706-554-3531
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service
220 East Sixth Street
Waynesboro, GA 30830
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Piney Grove Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Saxon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Saxon


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Saxon Obituary
Marie Saxon
Waynesboro, Georgia—Waynesboro-Mrs. Marie Long Saxon 79, entered into rest, October 24, 2019 at the University Hospital in Augusta. She was a native and lifelong resident of Burke County. Mrs. Saxon was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sterling and Neloise Long, her husband, James Martin Saxon and brother in law and sister in law, Elaine and Broadus Carter.
Surviving are her children, Glenn Saxon and wife Kris, Sheron Thigpen and husband Mike, Wesley Saxon and wife, Bianca and Alan Saxon and wife Kim; her siblings, Robert and Barbara Long, Roy and JoAnn Long and Ray and Sara Saxon; her grandchildren, Cory and Tyler Cooper, Carly Saxon, Clint Saxon, Cal Saxon, Jessica Thigpen, Justin Thigpen, Haley and JT Newton, Madison Saxon, Abby Saxon, and Scott Saxon; her great grandsons, Weston Newton and Lane Cooper and a beloved friend, Doris Kelley.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at DeLoach-McKerley- Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be 3 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019 at Piney Grove Baptist Church with Reverend Mark Joyner officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers will be Al Nelson, Chris Nelson, Chris Golden, Mike Hood, Ted Collins and Johnny Christian.
Remembrances may be made to the Piney Grove Baptist Church or the Church Cemetery Fund, 5060 Hwy 56, and Augusta, Ga. 30906
Please sign our online guestbook at www.deloachfuneralhomes.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/26/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now