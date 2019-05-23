Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
For more information about
Marie Parker
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Virginia Parker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marie Virginia Parker Obituary
Mrs. Marie V. Parker entered into rest on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Funeral service will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 at 12 pm at Oakey Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Rex Wright officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Survivors are son Kelvin Sullivan; daughters Thelma (Ned) Taylor, Carla Sullivan, Sharhonda (Isaac) Pringle; two brothers, John (Frankie) Dunn, Donald (Alberta) Dunn; three sisters, Mamie Freeman, Evelyn Parson, Brenda Henderson, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on this evening from 6-8 p.m. Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Rd. Hephzibah.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now