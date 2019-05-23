|
|
Mrs. Marie V. Parker entered into rest on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Funeral service will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 at 12 pm at Oakey Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Rex Wright officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Survivors are son Kelvin Sullivan; daughters Thelma (Ned) Taylor, Carla Sullivan, Sharhonda (Isaac) Pringle; two brothers, John (Frankie) Dunn, Donald (Alberta) Dunn; three sisters, Mamie Freeman, Evelyn Parson, Brenda Henderson, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on this evening from 6-8 p.m. Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Rd. Hephzibah.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 23, 2019