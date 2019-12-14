|
|
Marieta B. Hobbs
Augusta, GA—Marieta B. Hobbs, 66, wife of John Franklin Hobbs, entered into rest Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Augusta University.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 1:00 PM from Mann-Mize Memorial United Methodist Church with Reverend Sonny Mason officiating.
Interment will be private.
The family will receive friends Monday, December 16, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
For the full obituary please visit our website or Facebook page.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Rd, Augusta, GA 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/15/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019