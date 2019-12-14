Home

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Mann-Mize Memorial United Methodist Church
Marieta B. Hobbs

Marieta B. Hobbs Obituary
Marieta B. Hobbs
Augusta, GA—Marieta B. Hobbs, 66, wife of John Franklin Hobbs, entered into rest Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Augusta University.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 1:00 PM from Mann-Mize Memorial United Methodist Church with Reverend Sonny Mason officiating.
Interment will be private.
The family will receive friends Monday, December 16, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
For the full obituary please visit our website or Facebook page.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Rd, Augusta, GA 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/15/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019
