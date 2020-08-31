Marilee Stewart
Appling, Georgia—Marilee Stewart, 85, entered into rest Friday, August 28, 2020 at her daughter's residence.
She was born in Harlem, Georgia to the late Jessie and Elizabeth Boswell Cliatt.
Marilee was retired from Columbia County BOE as a school bus driver, she also owned a ceramic shop, and was a truck driver. She was a member of Damascus Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, Ricky Stewart; daughters, Cindy Steed (Gregg); Cathy Stewart; brother, Cooper Cliatt (Jackie); her best friend Lou Lou; five grandchildren, Tiffany Hernandez (JD), Jared Reese (Nicole), Jennifer Detchemendy, Derrick Stewart (abby), Matthew Stewart, four great grandchildren, Jackson Stewart, Brittany Edmonds, Gabiel and Alayna Hernandez.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Damascus Baptist Church with Pastor David Stockton. Burial at Bellevue Memorial Gardens will be private.
The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service.
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/01/2020