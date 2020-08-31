1/1
Marilee Stewart
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilee Stewart
Appling, Georgia—Marilee Stewart, 85, entered into rest Friday, August 28, 2020 at her daughter's residence.
She was born in Harlem, Georgia to the late Jessie and Elizabeth Boswell Cliatt.
Marilee was retired from Columbia County BOE as a school bus driver, she also owned a ceramic shop, and was a truck driver. She was a member of Damascus Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, Ricky Stewart; daughters, Cindy Steed (Gregg); Cathy Stewart; brother, Cooper Cliatt (Jackie); her best friend Lou Lou; five grandchildren, Tiffany Hernandez (JD), Jared Reese (Nicole), Jennifer Detchemendy, Derrick Stewart (abby), Matthew Stewart, four great grandchildren, Jackson Stewart, Brittany Edmonds, Gabiel and Alayna Hernandez.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Damascus Baptist Church with Pastor David Stockton. Burial at Bellevue Memorial Gardens will be private.
The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/01/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved