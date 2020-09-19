1/1
Marilyn Cooper
Grovetown, GA—Our loving mother, wife and sister in Christ, Marilyn Yvonne Cooper went home to glory September 17th, 2020.
A cryptside service will be held on Tuesday September 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Bellevue Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Pastors David Brooks and Jerry Pittman officiating.
Mrs. Cooper was a lifelong resident of Columbia County, Ga. Mrs. Cooper was a truly loving and caring soul that spent most of her life taking care of others.
Her selflessness and her ability to maintain her kindness and class was an inspiration to all that came in contact with her.
Mrs. Cooper was preceded in death by her father George Brinson Wilkins Sr, her mother Sara G. Wilkins and her son Gary Lee Cooper Sr.
Mrs. Cooper is survived by her husband Cole W. Cooper Jr, her brothers George Brinson Wilkins Jr and John Robert Wilkins Sr. Her daughter Carole Campbell (Travis) and her son Michael D. Cooper (Jessica) 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Rd. Martinez, GA 30907, 706-863-6747 please sign the online guestbook at www.tlkingfh.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/20/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 863-6747
