Marilyn Elizabeth Cogburn McLeod
Augusta, GA—Marilyn Elizabeth Cogburn McLeod, lately of Augusta, GA, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the age of 96. Born June 3, 1923 to Dr. H. R. Cogburn and his wife, Etta (Lord), Marilyn grew up in Mobile, Alabama where she and her family were very active in the Spring Hill Methodist Church. Early on she began to study piano, eventually earning a degree in music and piano and organ performance from Huntingdon College. Through her music and church affiliations she was introduced to Wallace N. McLeod, a young minister's son who became her husband and partner for 61 years. They moved to Atlanta where they worked together, putting him through medical school, she as the organist at Martha Brown Methodist Church and he as its choir director. Over the years her training and love of music continued to be both a source of support and joy for Marilyn who worked as organist in several churches, most recently at Dunwoody United Methodist Church, and taught piano to numerous young 'artists'. She and her husband were charter members of the original Choral Guild of Atlanta (under Haskell Boyter) in the 1950's and '60's, and later in the Atlanta Symphony Choruses (under Robert Shaw) and were always pillars of support in their church choirs. She was an avid fan of opera, continuing to attend performances and broadcasts until well into her 90's.
As well as being the consummate musician and a supportive wife, Marilyn was a beloved mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother. She was the epitome of the Southern lady from her deportment to her hospitality. Family, friends, and even strangers were welcome and comfortable in her home. The McLeods were well known for their parties with entertainment by young artists they mentored and supported. One of them, Robert Edwards, remained a special friend of the McLeods throughout their lives.
In 2008, after the death of her beloved husband, Marilyn moved to Augusta, GA, to live at Brandon Wilde Retirement community near her oldest son, Wallace N. "Mack" McLeod, Jr. and his family. Although this son died prematurely, she continued to live at Brandon Wilde until her death. She is survived by one son, David Lord McLeod (Lana); Mack's widow, Natalie Bowen McLeod (Jim Corbett); three grandchildren, Jeremy Adam McLeod, Susannah Lynn McLeod (Chloe), and Caroline Wallace Harris (Marlin); one great-grandson, Marlin Jefferson Harris V; and numerous beloved cousins, nephews and nieces; and ex-daughter-in-law, Valarie McLeod Quail.
The Memorial Service will be held on Saturday,
October 12, 2019 at 12:30 at Dunwoody United Methodist Church, 1548 Mt. Vernon Rd., Dunwoody, Georgia 30338. The family will receive friends at the church fellowship hall immediately preceding the service at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Music Ministry of Dunwoody United Methodist Church.
The Augusta Chronicle - September 15, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019