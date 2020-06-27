Marilyn J. Drenten (Stratton)
Augusta, GA—Marilyn J. Drenten (Stratton), 89, wife of the late Richard C. Drenten, entered into rest Friday, June 26, 2020, at her residence.
Private services will be held.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Regency Hospice, 2924 Professional Parkway, Augusta, GA 30907.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/28/20
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/28/20
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.