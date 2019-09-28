|
|
Marilyn Sheppard Hadden Garner
Augusta, GA—Marylin Sheppard Hadden Garner, entered into rest on Wednesday, May 25, 2017.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., in Hillcrest Memorial Park with Dr. Pauline Hughes officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 A.M. at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
