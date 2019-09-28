Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Garner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Sheppard Hadden Garner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Sheppard Hadden Garner Obituary
Marilyn Sheppard Hadden Garner
Augusta, GA—Marylin Sheppard Hadden Garner, entered into rest on Wednesday, May 25, 2017.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., in Hillcrest Memorial Park with Dr. Pauline Hughes officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 A.M. at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now