Marion Augustus (Gus) Hubert
Orange Park, FL—After over 50 years with the love of his life, Carole, Marion Augustus (Gus) Hubert, age 72, went to his eternal life with God, suddenly on October 5, 2019, in Orange Park, Florida. Gus was born to the late Jack and Anna Laura (Jones) Hubert in December 1946. He graduated from Thomson High School, Thomson, Georgia, followed by Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and received his Bachelor of Business Administration from Augusta College. His graduate studies were at Florida State University.
Gus fulfilled his military obligation with the U. S. Navy on the COMCRUDESFLOT 12 Admiral's Staff in Mayport, Florida. He started his business career as an Accountant with the State of Florida in the Department of Health in Jacksonville, transferring to the Department of Education in Tallahassee. He then worked in several management capacities with the Department of Corrections, the most recent being General Services Director/Business Manager of Department of Corrections, Region 2, completing 42 total years with the State of Florida before he retired at age 69.
Gus never met a stranger. He was kind to all and giving to all; always a giver and never a taker. He tirelessly served his God and his church, always working behind the scenes, never wanting to be recognized for his service. He was the gentlest of gentlemen. He loved all creatures, great and small, especially his beloved pets.
He was an avid book collector. He also loved gardening and travelling. The most recent trip to Europe was a highlight of his life, visiting the beaches of Normandy only one week prior to the celebration of the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
He leaves behind many family and friends that will mourn his passing, but knowing, one day, they will be with him again. Among those are his wife, Carole (Dukes-Hubert) Clifford; brother, Rick (Jane) Hubert of Crawfordville, Georgia; sister, Marilyne Moore (James Purves) of Albany, Georgia; nephew, Nick (Tammy) Hubert of Grovetown, Georgia; niece, Jamey (Wayne) Whiddon of Havana, Florida; sister-in-law, Marsha (Buddy) Durham of Thomson, Georgia; and niece, Lori (Eddie) Boyen of Gibson, Georgia, along with several other great nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be on Thursday, October 24th, at St. John's Episcopal Cathedral, 256 East Church Street, Jacksonville, Florida at 2 p.m. Interment of ashes will be in the gardens at the Cathedral. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gus's memory to the Stanley and Claudia Gordon Music Endowment, Inc. at St. John's Episcopal Cathedral are requested.
The Augusta Chronicle - October 12 and 13 ,2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019