Marion Calhoun Raborn, Jr.
Hephzibah, GA—Marion Calhoun Raborn, Jr., 78, husband of Yvonne P. Raborn, entered into rest Monday, July 6, 2020, at University Hospital.
Graveside memorial services will be held Sunday, July 12, 2020, at 3:00 PM.
Mr. Raborn, son of the late Christina Clements Raborn and Marion Calhoun Raborn, Sr, was a Truck Driver for Richmond County, and a member of Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church. He was also a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Vietnam Era.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Pamela T. Raborn, of Augusta, and Tabitha T. Rice (Wayne), of Hephzibah; his grandchildren, Hollynd Dyches Seek (Chris), Scott Dyches (Nicole), and Shelby Spain (Chris); his great grandchildren, Sophie Dyches, Emmalyn Seek, and Landin Dyches; his brothers, James Raborn, Allen Raborn, and Steve Raborn (Ann); his sisters, Gloria Edgar, Linda Raborn, and Lillian Stembridge (Tom); and numerous nieces and nephews.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, 3965 Deans Bridge Rd, Augusta, GA 30906.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/12/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
